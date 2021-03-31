



Borno is to participate in 13 sports in the coming National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled for April 2 in Benin.

The Information Officer of Borno Sports Council, Mr Ibrahim Tukur, made this known on Wednesday in an interview with newsmen in Maiduguri.

Tukur said the sports comprised football, handball, badminton, tennis, cycling, volleyball, taekwondo, wrestling, Kunfu, Karate and traditional sports like langa, local wrestling and dambe.





Tukur said that the state is sending a contingent of 150 people, including sportsmen and officials.

“In compliance with directive, samples have just been taken from all those going to for the Festival including the Commissioner for Sports for COVID-19 test,” Tukur said.