The Nigerian Society of Engineers says the reappointment of Dr Ogbonnaya Onu as Minister of Science and Technology will engender development of space technology and its deployment to tackling insecurity.

Hamid Abdulkareem, the Chairman of NSE, Giri Branch, FCT stated this in an interview with newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

Abdulkareem recalled that during the first tenure of Onu, there were specific responsibilities assigned to parastatals within the Ministry of science and technology for the development of the sector.

He said it would be beneficial to the nation if the minister continued on the path he was towing towards developing the science and technology sector.

The chairman recalled that the minister, during his first tenure, assigned responsibilities to some engineers to collaborate with security agents on how to deploy space technology into addressing issues of insecurity.

He reiterated that space technology had proven impactful in developed nations across the world, adding that Nigeria could leverage on it.

Abdulkareem said that space technology can also address issues on food security, environmental challenges, among other issues.

He said: “One of NSE’s contributions to the development of this sector is to create awareness, galvanise engineers towards deploying space technology into addressing issues of national security.

“In times past, our security agents seem to have deployed strategies within their reach to tackle the problem.

“With space science technology which requires the involvement of engineers, we can monitor activities of banditry, terrorism, food security, natural disaster, among other issues.

“Another mandate given to NSE at the Giri branch is collaborating with the National Space Research and Development Agency to ensure that Nigeria has a meteorological satellite.’’

The branch chairman said that a meteorological satellite could be deployed towards monitoring weather for strategic planning in aviation, defense, water resources and agriculture.

He said: “By the time we have our own built meteorological satellite; it will take Nigeria far in monitoring weather for strategic planning.

He urged the minister to consolidate on the existing projects and initiate more for the development of the sector.”