Ahead of the cinema release of the new movie which she stars in, ‘Heaven’s Hell’, on May 10, 2019, Nollywood actress Nse Ikpe-Etim has condemned the alleged sexual harassment of women labelled a prostitutes by police officers after a raid on an Abuja night club.

She disclosed this on Saturday during an event she hosted with her fans at the event, tagged, ‘Conversation with Nse’ which took place in Lekki, Lagos.

While relating on the incident, the actress said that: “being a prostitute is not a crime. It is a job they chose.”

Speaking earlier during the session on the role of money in relationships, she advised men to “be ready because women have decided that we will work. We will no longer rely on men. When I say work, it’s real work ooo. All work is work.”

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command said it will probe the allegations of sexual assault against its men and punish those found erring.

On April 27, policemen attached to the FCTA Joint Task Team arrested 34 female strippers at Caramelo night club in Abuja and labelled them as prostitutes. About 70 other women were arrested in other clubs. Arraigned before a mobile court, the women were granted bail on April 29.

The women alleged some policemen extorted them, beat them and sexually molested them after they arrested and detained at Utako Police Division between April 26 April 29, 2019. They also accused the policemen of releasing those who bribed them with money.

And as videos of the raid and interviews of some of the affected women trended on social media, more Nigerians, including Civil Society Organisations, have joined in condemning the police for the act.

On Friday, the Command spokesman, ASP Gajere Danjuma, said, “a high-powered team has been constituted to investigate the veracity of the allegation.”

He said that any erring officer would be dealt with.

“In this regard, invitations have been sent out to relevant individuals that may assist in getting to the root of the matter.”