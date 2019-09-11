<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Society of Engineers, Victoria Island Branch has elected new executives that will run the affairs of the society for the next two years.

They are Mr. John Audu, who was elected as Chairman; Mr. Emeka Ibeh, Vice Chairman; Christian Okwori, General Secretary; Major Danol Adeniyi, Ex Officio one; Patrick Nwogu, Financial Secretary, and Babatunde James, Publicity Secretary.

Others are: Austyne Duru, Internal Auditor; MaryAnne Egbe, Welfare Secretary; Ayoola Olufemi, Assistant Technical Secretary; Israel Utho, Assistant Financial Secretary; Sunday Egbiki; Assistant General Secretary; Oby Obiageli, Treasurer; Aristo Bulus Tauna; Assistant Publicity Secretary as well as Rose Madaki as Ex Officio two.

In his acceptance speech at the society’s Annual General Meeting held recently, the new Chairman, Audu, who is the Manager, Gas and Facilities Engineering and Major Capital Project Relations, Chevron Nigeria Limited promised his administration’s readiness to consolidate and build on the gains of the outgoing exco.

He added that it would also proffer solutions to some of the fundamental issues confronting the country.

According to him, “Sustaining what the immediate past chairman has started is difficult enough, surpassing her achievements is almost impossible. “But with her assistance as immediate past chairman and that of the new exco, we could make a difference.”

Audu listed some of the achievements of the past administration to include registering the branch as consultant with Total Plc, school empowerment programmes, embarking on projects for young engineers tag ‘ job fair ‘ for engineers for employment, among others.

The immediate past Chairman, Mrs. Rose Madaki, appealed to members to work with the new administration.