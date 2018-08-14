The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Enugu State chapter has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for reconstructing and modernising the historic Milliken Hill federal road in Ngwo, Enugu North Local Government Area, after many years of neglect.

The body also applauded the governor for his quick response in the ongoing construction of more massive concrete retaining walls on the erosion-prone areas of the road, following recent challenges witnessed on it during the last heavy rains in the state that lasted for over seven days.

Speaking after an assessment tour of the site, the state Chairman of the association, Ifeanyi Ofili, who was accompanied by a team of engineers, certified the ongoing massive erosion control and remediation work on the road, declaring that it was in compliance with the standard engineering specification for construction of a concrete retaining wall of such magnitude.

Ofili noted that the road was built on a difficult terrain and was hitherto neglected for so many years without any form of maintenance until the recent intervention by the state government, stressing that the governor deserves a commendation for reconstructing and remodelling the hilly and undulating road.

“We want to thank Governor Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for what his administration has done so far on this Milliken Hill road. We know this road for a very long time.

“Attention has not been given to the road until now. So, we commend the state government for paying attention to this road.

“We have come as a society for assessment; we have looked at the road and what they did. We have looked at the prevention measures they are putting in place concerning the erosion that has affected the road and we have certified by our own human capacity that what they are doing is encouraging,” the chairman stated.

Ofili further disclosed that the body also gave advice on how to deliver the work better and urged the people of the area to stop the cutting of trees on the road side to prevent erosion.

He added that they were pleased with the introduction of sufficient drainage on the retaining walls aimed at reducing the pressure of water flowing from the hill through the road and down to the valley when it rains.

“My final message is that the public should exercise patience and encourage the state government in its efforts to provide infrastructural development and other dividends of democracy for them.

Earlier in his remark, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Greg Nnaji, stated that the government took the initiative to reconstruct and modernise the road and install streetlights, out of its genuine concern for the safety and wellbeing of the people, especially the road users.

Nnaji added that the entire road was 12-kilometre, disclosing the government identified some flash points that are prone to erosion and has immediately started taking proactive measures to protect and enhance the road’s lifespan.

“What we are doing is erosion control measures, more or less protective. So, this is a protective measure to save this road, to sustain its use for a very long time,” the commissioner said.