The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) says the significance of Easter is more compelling now that the world is facing the consequences of Covid-19.

This is contained in statement by the apex Islamic body signed by the head of administration of the council, Mr Yusuf Nwoha, in Abuja, to felicitate with Christians as they mark 2020 Easter.

Nwoha noted that the global pandemic had impacted greatly on lifestyles, particularly religious worship.

”In this season of our collective lockdown and reflection, we join you to pray that the Almighty God renew us in righteousness and devotion to His noble cause, so that as fallible humans, we shall overcome the biggest challenge of our lifetime.





“So that we shall glorify Him in large numbers in our various places of worship very soon.

”It is evident that the challenges facing us are the same and our concerted efforts are more urgent now than at any other time as we are all victims.

”We are certain that with sincerity, devotion, cooperation, love and more work, we shall overcome the challenges that confront us as Nigerians in particular and humanity at large,” Nwoha said.

He said the Muslim community prays the Almighty God to avail all Christians the opportunity of witnessing and celebrating more of Easter in good health in this world.

”As people of faith, we are conscious of the importance of Easter in the lives of Christians, especially as it symbolises rebirth, renewal and re-awakening,” he said.