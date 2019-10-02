<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Deputy President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) Alhaji Sakariyahu Babalola is dead.

He was 87.

Alhaji Babalola, who was also the President-General of the Muslim Ummah of Southwest Nigeria (MUSWEN) was a philanthropist.

He was the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Telemobile Nigeria Limited.

Popularly known as SOB, the late Alhaji Babalola will be buried on Wednesday in Lagos in accordance with the Islamic injunction.

The janazah (prayer for the deceased) will take place at the Lagos Central Mosque, Idumota.

Chief Imam of Lagos State Sheikh Sulaimon Oluwatoyin Abou-Nolla is expected to lead the Janazah.