Alhaji Abdulazeez Igbinidu, the newly-elected chairman of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) Edo State chapter has said that he will pursue vigorously the objective of ensuring peace and mutual understanding among Muslims in the state.

Alhaji Igbinidu spoke to journalists shortly before the Juma’t service at the Benin Central Mosque where he charged Muslims to rededicate their lives to the service of Allah by ensuring justice, equity and fairness in all their dealings.

He said that today’s Muslims have the challenge of guiding their respective communities and the global community to the path of truth by being exemplary in their conducts as that is the commandment of Allah.

He said that a good Muslim is that who besides calling people to the service of God and humanity must demonstrate same by doing good and shunning evil.

The state NSCIA boss noted that as part of the objective of propagating Islam across Edo state, his executive will come up with programmes aimed at developing the capacity of the average Muslim in the state to place him at a better stead to serve his maker better.

To this end, he said, the new exco which has Sheik Suleiman Momoh as 1st vice chairman, Mall. Suleiman Ikhuoria, Second vice chairman, Ustaz Oshomhogho Abubakar as its General Secretary has concluded plans to inaugurate the local government area chapters of NSCIA for proper coordination of its activities across the state.

He solicited the cooperation and support of every Edo Muslim Umah just as he premised to carry everybody along in his scheme of operation.

“I and my team will leverage the valuable experiences of my predecessors in office, we will build on their achievements while improving on areas that require improvement.

“We will be democratic in our dealings as much as we are committed to the spread of Islam to the nooks and crannies of Edo State and by the grace of God, we shall achieve success in this regard,” he stressed.

He used the opportunity to sue for peace and cooperation among Muslim Umah just as he charged them to shun disunity and come together as one as enjoined by Almighty Allah (SWT) in the Holy Qur’an.

He expressed happiness that the imam crisis that rocked the Benin Central Mosque some time ago had been resolved, expressing the executive’s commitment to resolving any misunderstanding among the Muslim Umah wherever they existed in the state.

He however commended the Otaru of Auchi, Alhaji Aliru H. Momoh Ikelebe III, Aidonojie of South Ibie, Alhaji Kelvin Danesi and other traditional and religious leaders who contributed to the emergence of the present NSCIA executive, assuring that they would not disappoint them.