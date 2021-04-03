



Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has warned applicants over fake recruitment examination messages on social media scheduled to take place at undisclosed venues.

In a statement by its spokesman, DCC Olusola Odumosu, the Corps said the information is untrue, misleading and fraudulent by scammers in their quest to swindle innocent job seekers.

“The Corps wishes to distant itself from this fraudulent and malicious act of some unscrupulous elements in their attempt to hoodwink unsuspecting Nigerians especially the youths into thinking that NSCDC has commenced it’s recruitment process thereby demanding for unsolicited assistance and kickbacks to influence the selection process.

“It is instructive to state unequivocally that the maliciously circulated information about NSCDC Recruitment Examination is not only untrue and misleading but mischievous, fraudulent, unfounded and did not emanate from the stable of the Corps but sent out by scammers and fraudsters in their quest to swindle innocent job seekers.





‘The general public is therefore advised to take this SCAM ALERT very seriously so as not to fall victim under any guise. Consequently, applicants are advised to disregard the rumours of any recruitment examination, screening or selection process as it is a new trick adopted by criminal elements to defraud, molest, kidnap and kill their unsuspecting victims.

“The Newly Appointed Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, PhD, Mni is presently studying the current position of the recruitment exercise which was commenced by his predecessor with a view to coming up with a well structured, transparent and credible template as well as time-bound plans to conclude the process in record time.

“To this end, the Corps is using this medium to warn anyone using the name of the organization to dupe, scam or defraud innocent Nigerians to desist forthwith from such criminal act before the long arm of the law will catch up with them, imminently as the Commandant General has ordered a serious manhunt for those behind the sinister agenda with a promise to bring the perpetrators to book”.