



The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Oyo State Command, on Tuesday began training of 200 officers on the use of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) to tackle insecurity.

Mr Iskilu Akinsanya, State Commandant of NSCDC, who declared the training opened in Ibadan, said it had became necessary as a result of the increasing crime rate in the society.

He said the training would assist officers on how to use CCTV for surveillance and analysing situations in order to address insecurity in the state.

According to him, security issues have become very dynamic and gone are the days when officers only pursue criminals with rifles.

He said that security agencies must adopt the use of technology in order to effectively tackle the increasing insecurity in the society.

Akinsanya said that it was essential for officers and men to be alert to their responsibilities and be able to gather and analyse information through the use of technology.

The commandant called on the officers to take advantage of the training and pass the knowledge gained to other officers in their various units.





“The NSCDC Commandant General (CG), Abubakar Audi, has emphasised that all the commands nationwide will be connected technologically.

“So, from Oyo State Command, we will be reaching and relating directly with them on what is happening in the state and this is why the training is very compulsory and important.

“At the end of the training, we expect that the officers will be able to analyse, digest any information gotten accurately,” Akinsanya said.

Also speaking, NSCDC Head of training in Oyo State, Assistant Corps Commandant (ACC), Olusola Omotajo, said the training would enhance the performance of the officers on the field.

Omotajo said that the training would educate the officers on how to connect CCTV with internet surveillance and be able to monitor happenings in the society.

According to him, there are some CCTV protocols that are also wireless and can be monitored on the phone with installation of the Apps.

Omotajo said that it was very important for all security agencies to acquire the knowledge to be able to know the happenings in the society and nip crime in the bud.