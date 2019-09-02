<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Malam Mohammed Mahmoud-Fari, Nasarawa state commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Monday decorated 109 officers and men recently promoted in the state.

Mahmoud-Fari said the personnel included six officers and 103 rank and files, who distinguished themselves in service.

He charged the personnel to redouble their commitment towards service delivery to justify the confidence reposed in them by the corps.

The commandant also disclosed that 73 personnel from the command had concluded the Agro Rangers training in Katsina state which aimed at tackling cattle rustling and terrorism.

Agro Rangers programme was designed to protect farmers and their investments from attacks by criminals, especially kidnappers and it’s a unit under the NSCDC.

He maintained that with the training of the 73 officers, the command was set to establish a special squad to guard against cattle rustling, produce theft and terrorism in Nasarawa state.

Mahmoud-Fari noted that the special squad would guarantee security for the effective implementation of the RUGA project in the state.

The commandant, therefore, called for the support and cooperation of members of the public as ensuring security is a collective responsibility.