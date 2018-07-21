The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) would soon begin biometric data-capturing of house girls, security guards and drivers, a major step to boost security.

The sole regulator of Private Guard companies said its action was part of its efforts to checkmate crimes and other nefarious activities in the country.

The data capturing would enable the corps to know everybody with a view to safeguarding the country and its citizens from criminals hiding under the guise of foreigners.

The Commandant General of NSCDC, Mr. Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, said at a meeting early the week with Chief Executive Officers of various security companies in Nigeria.

The NSCDC Commandant General also revealed at the meeting that registered security companies in the country could now renew their license online.

“All guards must be registered with private guards’ security companies,’’ he said also.

The meeting took place at the Sheraton Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city with all members of the Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN) and other security bodies in attendance.

Gana, who was appointed NSCDC CG July 17, 2015, by Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, became the first Commandant General of the Corps to hold such a meeting.

He emphasizes on integrity as watchword for private guard operators; “Your watchword should be integrity, integrity and integrity.

Mr. Richard Amuwa, the Managing Director of Mega Guards Services, thanked Muhammadu for becoming first NSCDC CG to attend the meeting with the companies.

The NSCDC Commandant General also received an award of excellence at the meeting for his services since he assumed office in 2015.