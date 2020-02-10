<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps said there were deductions in the January salaries of some of its personnel as a result of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.

The NSCDC said on Sunday that the deductions were to recover “the funds overpaid to some personnel in December 2019 due to system error,” noting that the decutions were not from the corps, but from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.





The corps in a release by its spokesperson, Okeh Emmanuel, said, “It is therefore improper for some aggrieved personnel who felt shortchanged due to some deductions in their salary to accuse the corps of tampering with their salaries.”