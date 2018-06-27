The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Commandant General, Mr. Abdullahi Gana Mohammadu, has disclosed that the corps arrested 351 suspected vandals and economic saboteurs of critical infrastructure across the states. He explained that 62 suspects were convicted and 289 others under prosecution.

He told the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Interior, Dr. Muhammad Uman, and his team on familiarization tour of the corps facilities in Abuja: “The corps as an international organization is an affiliate of the International Civil Defence Organizations (ICDO), with headquarters in Switzerland with disaster management as its core mandate.

“There were various requests from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, which informed the formation of the Agro-Rangers for the protection of the intending cattle ranches and agro-allied industries in the country. The requests from Ministry of Solid Mineral Development and Ministry of Water Resources for the protection of dams from being poisoned, informed the deployment of our personnel especially in North East and other places.”

While appreciating the Federal Government for supporting the corps through budgetary allocations, he, however, requested that decrees militating against the smooth operation of the corps be urgently reviewed: “More requests keep on coming, definitely there will be need for more manpower and other logistics such as operational vehicles and other security gadgets. There is also the challenge of lack of space to keep and

safe guard exhibits among others. “The corps so far trained and certified over 500 chartered mediators in line with the United to mediate in crisis situations. This played significant roles in averting crisis in several communities and the setting up of peace clinics in most of the crisis ravaged communities. Apart from disaster management, which is the corps’ main function internationally, the corps is responsible for the protection of critical infrastructure as well as repositioning, professionalising and licensing of the private guards companies for effective performance to compliment the role of the regular security agencies of government.

“In stemming the tide of insecurity in the nation especially the deployment to the North East to take over liberated towns and to win the corps and the level of synergy with other services especially the relationship with the Armed Forces and the involvement in the various task forces. The corps is assured of complete support at all times in ensuring that the challenges faced by the corps and the requests made would be looked into considering the fact that the corps assignment does not infringe on that of other agencies it’s supposed to be everywhere to fill in the gap where others could not reach due to its civil nature.”

Mohammadu promised more robust synergy between the corps and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), as well as the police in tackling and enhancing internal security. He sought special funding for the corps to enable it discharge its functions without hitches.