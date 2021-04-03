



The Commandant General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has ordered a manhunt for those behind fake messages being circulated on social media inviting applicants for NSCDC recruitment examination scheduled to take place at some undisclosed venues.

The Corps, therefore, distanced itself from the fraudulent and malicious act of some unscrupulous elements in their attempt to hoodwink unsuspecting Nigerians especially the youths into believing that NSCDC has commenced its recruitment process thereby demanding unsolicited assistance and kickbacks to influence the selection process.

In a statement, DCC Olusola Odumosu, Director, Public Relations, NHQ said “it is instructive to state unequivocally that the maliciously circulated information about NSCDC Recruitment Examination is not only untrue and misleading but mischievous, fraudulent, unfounded and did not emanate from the stable of the Corps but sent out by scammers and fraudsters in their quest to swindle innocent job seekers.





“To this end, the Corps is using this medium to warn anyone using the name of the organization to dupe, scam or defraud innocent Nigerians to desist forthwith from such criminal act before the long arm of the law will catch up with them, imminently as the Commandant General has ordered a serious manhunt for those behind the sinister agenda with a promise to bring the perpetrators to book”.

He added that the newly appointed Commandant General is “presently studying the current position of the recruitment exercise which was commenced by his predecessor with a view to coming up with a well structured, transparent and credible template as well as time-bound plans to conclude the process in record time”.

He advised the general public not to fall victim under any guise and urged applicants to disregard the rumours of any recruitment examination, screening or selection process as “it is a new trick adopted by criminal elements to defraud, molest, kidnap and kill their unsuspecting victims.”