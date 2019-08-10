<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Zamfara Command of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has inaugurated its agro rangers unit to restore understanding between farmers and herdsmen in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration on Saturday in Gusau, the NSCDC Commander, Aliyu Garba, charged the personnel to use their skills and knowlege to impact on current efforts to restore peace in the state.

Earlier, the Public Relations Officer of the command, Aminu Ismail said, establishment of the agro rangers unit was in line with Federal Government directives to form a special department in the corps to protect cattle routes, grazing reserves and farmlands.

“The unit we are inaugrating today is made up of fourty personnel of the command who underwent a special training to operat under the unit,” he said.

He said the training had exposed the personnel to nature and ways of addressing farmers and herdsmen dispute.