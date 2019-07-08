<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has commenced investigation into the alleged prevention of a sitting judge from entering the court by its officers in Kebbi.

Commandant General of the Corps, Gana Muhammadu, stated this on Monday.

The investigation is sequel to a video on social media, alleging officers of NSCDC.

He said the Corps is a law- abiding agency meant to protect everyone and their property and could not do otherwise by infringing on the fundamental right of the people.

Muhammadu, who cited the video on the social media, has constituted a committee to look into the matter for appropriate action.

According to a statement in Abuja by the NSCDC spokesman, Emmanuel Okeh, the report from the state indicated the Court was under lock and key by the government and the personnel was assigned to protect the environment for being vandalised.

The report stated when the Judge came to the court premise, the personnel approached her to inform her of the development.

The personnel claimed he was not given a listening ear but was alleged of preventing the judge from entering.

Muhammadu reiterated the Corps under his watch will never take side but will deliver quality services to all and sundry irrespective of class or creed.

“Therefore, the incident should not be misunderstood or giving different interpretations,” he said.

He said, the Corps does not have any ulterior motives towards anyone.