The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Command in Oyo state says it generated about N4 million as revenue from registration of private guard companies between January and June 2018.

The Public Relations’ Officer of the command, Olusegun Oluwole, disclosed this on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Ibadan.

Oluwole said the anti-fraud unit of the command also recovered N26.8 million from fraudsters which has been returned to the owners in the months under review.

He said 731 approved private guard companies are currently operating in the state and some of them have been undergoing training with the command.

Oluwole said the state commandant of the corps, John Adewoye, has vowed to sanction private guard companies operating illegally or failed to adhere to the rules and regulation guiding their operations in the state.

He further said that anti-vandalism unit of the command also apprehended two tankers loaded with 66,000 litres of petrol, adding that the drivers abandoned the tankers and ran away.

Oluwole said that investigation was on going at arrest the drivers as well as the owner of the product.

The spokesman said the command has been mounting regular surveillance on NNPC pipelines to ensure that they were not vandalised.

Oluwole said: “The command’s anti-human trafficking and child protection unit treated 16 cases, while the crisis management and disaster unit handled nine cases.

“The peace and conflict resolution unit handled 90 cases.

“We are able to achieve these successes because the welfare of officers, training and retraining are paramount in the mind of our commandant.’’