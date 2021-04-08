



The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) command in Kano State has destroyed fake electric cables and counterfeit products worth N8 million.

ASC Ibrahim Idris-Abdullahi, spokesperson for the command, said this in a statement on Thursday in Kano.

Idris-Abdullahi said the fake products were seized at a joint operation by the command and Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

He said the seized items comprising fake mosquito repellent and electric cables were destroyed on Wednesday at Rijiyar Gwangwan in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.





“Operatives of the Anti Vandalism Unit of the Corps participated in the destruction of thousands of cartons of expired mosquito coils and sub standard electrical cables.

“The Corps in a recent joint operation with the SON embarked on a clampdown of traders who specialised in selling expired and sub standard products thereby endangering lives of the citizenry.

“During the successful operations, cartons of expired and sub standard products were confiscated and the culprits charged to court,’’ he said.

Idris-Abdullahi said NSCDC officials, SON, National Environmental Standard and Regulatory Agency (NESREA), community leaders and trade unions witnessed the destruction.