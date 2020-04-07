<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, says it has deployed 150 personnel to monitor all major markets and neighbouring border in line with the government’s directives on border closure in the state.

Philip Ayuba, State Commandant, NSCDC, made the disclosure in a statement signed by the Command’s Spokesperson, Asc. Olufemi Omole, on Tuesday in Akure.

Ayuba explained that the officers were deployed in a joint operation with other security agencies to enforce the border closure in Ore, Ilaje, Ese-Odo, Ondo West, Supare, Owena-Igbara Oke, Akoko North East and Akoko South West Local Government of the state.

According to him, the command is in total compliance to the Federal Government order and the directive of the state government on lockdown of markets and border closure in the state as precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.





“In compliance with the Federal Government directive on stay at home, and border closure and lockdown by the state government, NSCDC Ondo State Command has deployed 150 officers and men to various borders across the state.

“The officers and men in the Disaster Management Department have also been strategically deployed to designated locations of the state to create awareness and sensitise the general public on preventive measures to control the spread of Coronavirus in the state,” Ayuba said.

He, therefore, called on the public to comply with the stay-at-home order and also imbibe hygienic practices such as frequent washing of hands with soap and water, use of medically certified hand sanitizers, maintaining social distance and avoid overcrowding, amongst others.

The state government on Thursday ordered the closure of all roads that linked the state with neighbouring states.

The state government had on Monday, March 23, ordered the closure of all markets and motor parks as part of the measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state.