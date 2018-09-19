The Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abdullahi Gana, has deployed officers of the corps’ Disaster Management Department to all areas affected by floods in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the affected states include: Kogi, Niger, Delta and Anambra.

A statement by Ekunola Gbenga, the Media Assistant to the Commandant-General on Tuesday, said the Corps Disaster Managers would assist victims affected by floods in the affected states.

Gbenga said the officers were also to be deployed to all disaster prone areas in the country to handle victims of floods that had ravaged some states in the federation.

It said: “A team of trained and experienced disaster case managers is on the ground in the states in collaboration with National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other agencies in helping those impacted by the devastating floods in the affected states.

“I have tasked senior disaster managers to travel across the affected states to focus on impacted communities.

“These states have been ravaged by floods; hence the need to have disaster officers in these areas in case disaster strikes.”

The commandant-general was also quoted as saying that the corps was setting up disaster risk reduction centres in all the states.

He added: “It is extremely critical to train community leaders in disaster risk reduction so as to form disaster committees in the communities.”