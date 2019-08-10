<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Yobe Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed no fewer than 800 of its men across the state to provide security during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The State Commandant, Mr Ayinla Olowo, disclosed this on Saturday in a telephone interview with newsmen in Damaturu.

“The 800 personnel deployed across the 17 local government areas also include plain-clothes apart from the uniformed men, to complement other sister security agencies and ensure peaceful Ed-el-Kabir celebration.’’

He added that the deployment of the officers gave priorities to certain locations such as the disaster prone areas of Gujba, Guliani, Yunusari and Gaidam.

He, therefore, urged people to go about their normal businesses as all the necessary security mechanisms were adequately in place.

He called on all Muslim faithful and Nigerians to use the period to pray for the growth and development of the country.

Olowo also appreciated the support and cooperation his command enjoyed from other sister security agencies and the state government.