The Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, says it has concluded arrangements to deploy 2,205 personnel for the Eid-el Kabir celebration.

This was contained in a statement released in Abeokuta on Tuesday by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Dyke Ogbonnaya.

He said the 2,205 personnel which would be drawn from all the Corps formations in the state, would include those in uniform, undercovers, and the armed squad.

The command further stated that there was the need for the Corps to improve on the present security arrangements in the state during the festive period as the influx of people will increase.

The statement partly read, “As part of the arrangement, surveillance patrol will be beefed-up on all the critical infrastructure in the state such as pipelines, electrical and power installations, and some identified flashpoints.”

“Essentially, uniformed personnel will be deployed to some praying grounds on the Sallah Day, not leaving out places like fun parks and garages because of the unusual convergence of people during the period.”

The command, however, urged the public to be more observant and security conscious, especially as the 2019 general elections drew nearer.

It asked the residents to shun all forms of criminality and report any case of security breach at any of their offices.

In the same vein, the state police command, also said it has put in place a robust security arrangement.

The police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said all the Area commanders and Divisional police officers have been put on red alert and directed to embark on 24 hours surveillance patrol of their areas in order to ward off the criminal elements within their jurisdiction.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has also ordered a strategic deployment of men from special units such as Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Police Mobile Force, and Tactical Response and Intelligence Units among others.