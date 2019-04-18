<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, and a Civil Society Organization, Royal Initiative against Poverty and Starvation, RIAPS, have staged a workshop to improve security agents’ capacity to fight violent extremism in Nigeria.

The workshop tagged “Preventing and countering violent extremism” was staged for security agencies, civil society and media.

While declaring the event open, the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu lamented the prevalence of violent extremism, especially in the North Eastern Nigeria.

Represented at the occasion by Assistant Commandant General of the Corps in charge of crisis management directorate, Felix Oke, the NSCDC boss said the country needed adequate conflict prevention and response systems with a view to addressing underlying conditions that drive violent extremism in the country.

He said the role of security agencies, civil society organizations and the media is vital in preventing and responding to violent extremism.

While speaking at the opening ceremony of the workshop, founder of RIAPS, James Opkanachi emphasized the powers of “one person”, stressing that every revolution had started with just one person taking the first step.

He called on participants to be the one person to spread the campaign against violent extremism in Nigeria.