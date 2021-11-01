NSCDC condemns attack on personnel

The Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has condemned the deadly attack on security operatives, innocent citizens, and critical national assets and infrastructure.

In a statement on Monday by DCC Odumosu Olusola, Director, Public Relations Relations, NSCDC National Headquarters, Abuja, he called for a new approach, greater commitment, and more affirmative actions against all criminal elements threatening the internal peace and security of Nigeria

He described the recent assault on members of the Joint Task Force operation comprising of Nigeria Police, Civil Defence Corps, and Vigilante group as unfortunate and commiserated with the families and friends of those who had lost their loved ones.

He promised to fish out the criminals and make them face justice. He however assured members of the public that efforts would be fully mobilized to go after the bandits, apprehend and deal decisively with them under the full weight of the law.

He also e praised the efforts and resilience of the gallant operatives for preventing greater loss of lives and destruction of public property.