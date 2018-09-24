Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has commenced periodic surveillance of petrol stations in Nasarawa State to ensure the stations adhered to standard safety measures to avoid another gas explosion.

Monaco Gas Station in Lafia was razed at about 10 a.m. on Sept. 10 when a tanker offloading liquefied gas had a leakage and went up in flames, killing many people.

Mr Mohammed Mahmud-Fari, the Commandant of NSCDC in Nasarawa State, told newsmen in Lafia on Monday that the surveillance of petrol stations would ensure that laws and regulations laid down on how petrol stations would be run were strictly adhered to.

He added that the surveillance would ensure that owners of petrol stations rent spaces in their vicinity

to credible persons who would ensure safety measures were put in place in case of any unfortunate occurrence.

He said “we now supervise petrol stations in Nasarawa State to make sure that all the laws, regulations stipulated and prescribed on how to set up and run filling stations are obeyed.

“Remember, the 2007 Amended Act of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps section 1 (i) says that the corps shall enter and search premises of any suspected illegal dealer in petrol products.

“That is not enough. We also maintain the safety of filling stations and the people working there and the society at large.”

He warned that any petrol station found wanting would be sealed and operators of the station arrested to face the law.

The NSCDC boss urged residents of the state to be law abiding and report any petrol station violating the laws.