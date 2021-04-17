



The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has commenced the selection process into its proposed female squad from the female personnel drawn from various state and the Federal Capital Territory commands.

The Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Audi, while flagging off the selection process at the national headquarters in Abuja, said the special female squad was one of his many strategies to reposition, re-jig, revamp and rejuvenate the Corps to a world-class organization.

A statement on Friday by the NSCDC spokesman, Olusola Odumosu, quoted the CG as stating that ‘’the female squad which will compete favourably with their male counterparts in all ramifications will undergo three weeks intensive and rigorous training as well as capacity building programmes in one of our training colleges after the successful ones scale through the preliminary tests of competence, experience, psychological evaluation and comprehensive medical examination to determine their fitness for the programme.’’





Audi was also said to have disclosed that plan was underway to make the proposed female squad combat-ready and formidable ‘’as they will be specially trained for physical and tactical manoeuvring, especially for special intervention and operations which will in no small measure help to address some of our internal security challenges.’’

While assuring the candidates of his administration’s resolve to provide the necessary logistics and minimal comfort during the training, the Commandant-General tasked them to put in their best ‘’as this will go a long way in restoring the past glory of the Corps.’’