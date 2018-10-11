



The Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu has warned State Commandants and zonal Assistant Commandant Generals (ACGs), to desist from indulging in criminal acts or face stiff sanctions.

The Civil Defence boss who advise his subordinates to lead by example charged them to rather uphold the dignity and integrity of the Corps.

According to a statement by the Corps image maker, Emmanuel Okeh, Muhammadu who issued the warning during a meeting with States Commandants and Zonal heads made it clear that the rules would not be compromised for anyone who goes against the law.

He said the warning was at the instance of negative reports which has filed particularly against Commandants and Zonal Commandants from zone A and F comprising of the South-West States.

The statement partly reads, “This meeting is sequel to reports from some quarters on the activities of the state commands especially the South West (zone A & F).”

The Corps boss threatened to deal with any state Commandant found wanting or discovered to be romancing with vandals.

He charged them to abhor compromise and to step up the war against pipeline vandalism by ensuring effective deployment of personnel to the various Critical National Assets and Infrastructures in their Zones.

He said, “the Corps is noted for hard work, discipline, integrity and humility in service delivery, so on no account must report of compromise especially with vandals and illegal bunkerers be heard from any quarters as that will amount to stain on the good name which the organisation has laboured over the years to build.”

He cautioned that, the Corps personnel should concentrate on the mandate of the Corps and not to get themselves involved in illegal activities that will bring down the credibility of the Corps.

According to the Commandant General, the Core mandate is enormous, and the request from various quarters for Corps personnel is so overwhelming, therefore, ”our presence should be felt in the areas of our mandates and not where we have no business” he said.

He challenged the Commandants to work closely with their state governments and host communities in order to get the desired result as he will not tolerate any excuse for failure.

He appealed to communities hosting the Corps to see themselves as major and very vital stakeholders in the security architecture of their various localities by releasing timely information that will nip crime and criminal activities in the bud.