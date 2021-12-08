NSCDC cautions officers on accidental discharge

The Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has warned officers and men of the corp against accidental discharge.

He also warned against violation of the rules of engagement, saying anyone involved in accidental discharge would face the music.

Audi spoke in Abuja on Tuesday during the passing out parade of the Basic Arms Training batch 8.

He said: “The nation is passing through an asymmetric conflict which differs from the conventional war the country is used to; you’ll discover that bandits and terrorists do launch their attacks and retrieve back to base after causing devastating and debilitating damages.

“We’ll, however, not be deterred, rather, we’ll remain focused and continue to train our personnel as we also continue to collaborate with sister agencies in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria.”