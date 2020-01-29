<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, has banned members of the Civil Defence armed squad from displaying firearms, especially in public places.

This is in response to the death of Action Alliance Chieftain in Imo State, Mr. Ndubuisi Emenike, through an accidental discharge by an operative of the NSCDC.

Abdullahi said this when he paid a condolence visit to the former governor of Imo state and serving Senator Rochas Okorocha to commiserate with him on the demise of an illustrious son of the state. He maintained that the order was necessitated by the need to prevent future occurrences of such costly accidents.

He profusely warned that any personnel caught flagrantly displaying or brandishing firearms in whatever circumstances or during any celebration risks dismissal.

“And henceforth, it has become an offence for armed bearers to stay within the immediate perimeters of any occasion; they must keep a 50 meters distance away from events or party venues,” the CG said.





He assured Senator Okorocha and the entire people of Imo state of decisive punitive action against the alleged shooter of the chieftain without any compromise.

”As the head of a disciplined and responsible organization, the condolence visit is necessary to commiserate and identify with the people of Imo state at this period of mourning”.

Gana consequently warned all state commandants to put their house in order and ensure that their personnel exhibits the highest form of professional discipline wherever they find themselves.

He stressed that on no account must he receive a report bothering on misuse of firearms from any state command because when that happens, such commandant should be ready to face the consequences as any breach of security and safety of the people would no longer be condoned from any command forthwith.

He expressed regret over the incident and assures that the Corps is with the family in prayers and will be paying personal condolence visits to the immediate family of the deceased in Imo and Lagos state soon.