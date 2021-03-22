



The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Commad in Plateau has arrested two suspects for allegedly vandalising rail tracts.

Mr Stephen Jiyason, the NSCDC Commandant in the state paraded the suspects before newsmen on Monday in Jos.

He said the suspects committed the act at Wassa, Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He said one of the suspects, Musa Ahmed, 23, was arrested with rail slippers by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) officials who were on routine patrol on Jos-Abuja road.

Jiyason explained that the second suspect, Michael Obi, 25, was arrested on the act, when a team of craft detectives of anti-vandals unit of the command visited Wassa.

“We arrested these suspects with the support of the men of the NDLEA.

“They arrested one of the suspects and handed over to us and in the course of investigation, men of our anti-vandal unit visited the scene and arrested the second suspect on the spot.

“The President of this country is trying his best to reduce the pressure on the roads by reviving the rail lines, but these criminals are destroying them.

“So, we are going to charge them to court for economic sabotage,” he said.





Similarly, Jiyason said the command had arrested another suspect for alleged involvement in cultism and gangsterism.

The commandant said the suspect was arrested at a night club around Lamingo, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau, while other members of the cult group escaped.

“In the early hours of Saturday, March 13, our men on routine patrol encountered a cult gang at a night club around Lamingo road.

“A locally fabricated revolver of six rounds was recovered from the leader of the gang who escaped and we arrested this suspect, a member of the group.

“Investigation is ongoing to unravel the whereabouts of the remaining members of the gang,”Jiyason said.

The commandant called on residents of Plateau to support and cooperate with the command to ensure safety of their lives and property as well as safety of public amenities.

He also urged them to report suspicious movements within their vicinities to the security agencies for prompt response.

Newsmen report that items recovered from the suspected vandals included a white J5 vehicle loaded with 80 pieces of rail slippers, 35 pieces of bolts and knots, six pieces of fish plates, among others.