NSCDC arrests suspect for trafficking girlfriend to Libya

The Ekiti State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has arrested one Sanusi Mohammed over alleged trafficking of his girlfriend to Libya for prostitution.

The Ekiti NSCDC Commandant, John Fayemi, said this on Friday in Ado-Ekiti in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Tolulope Afolabi.

Fayemi said the suspect, who had been cohabiting with the victim, Anuoluwapo Olaleye, 22, conspired with his younger sister, Alimat Mohammed, and one agent to facilitate the journey.

The NSCDC boss said the case was reported to the command by Chief Gabriel Olaleye, who complained that her daughter had been transported to Libya without his knowledge.

He added that the victim’s father said his daughter, who left her daughter with her supposed lover, must have been forcefully lured into embarking on the journey to Libya.

He said investigation revealed that the unknown travel agent spent N560,000 to transport the victim to Libya, saying if the victim must come home, the said amount must be paid back with interest.

Fayemi said: “The travel agent was contacted through phone and he restated that the victim must refund him.

“The agent said that he had incurred so much money on the upkeep of the victim and that the only way for her to come home was to work in Libya and refund him.

“The agent said it would take another six months for the victim to return to Nigeria. All efforts to persuade him to allow her come back to Nigeria, by one of our investigators did not yield any result.”

Fayemi said the case file and the suspect would be transferred to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons for urgent attention.

He said the need to bring back the victim was necessary so as to quickly rehabilitate her and incorporate her to the society.

The NSCDC boss, therefore, urged parents in Ekiti State to be wary of unknown travel agents and unrealistic greener pastures that would always turn out to be death traps for their wards.