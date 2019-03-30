<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Delta State Command, in the early hours of Saturday arrested eight persons over alleged illegality in Petroleum products’ deals.

Dr Bento Eze, the state commandant of the NSCDC who confirmed the arrest of the suspects to Journalists in Asaba, disclosed that the suspects were arrested at different parts of the state:, Ughelli, Warri, Eku, Sapele, Amukpe, among others, adding that one of them identified as Efe Obore was arrested while tempering with electrical plants and fittings in Amukpe in Sapele local government area of the state.

NSCDC boss further disclosed that the suspects were arrested on Intelligence gathering, adding that they were being investigated at present and would be charged to court on completion of investigation, and warned criminals operating across the state to relocate or face the wrath of the NSCDC Committed to facing out Crimes in the state.

The NSCDC boss said “Our men are on red alert, anybody who tampers with petroleum products illegally without recognized licenses will be dealt with accordingly, and we are ready to eradicate all forms of Criminal activities in the state, and the suspects will be charged to court on completion of investigation, we have arrested in the last few months Over twenty suspected illegal petroleum products’ dealers and arraigned at various courts in the state”.

Meanwhile, traders at the pupolar refinery road market, Effurun were in the early hours of Saturday evacuated from the market site.

The evacuation exercise was carried out along side with the occupants of temporary structures in the land on the Delta State shopping Mall/Shoprite side up to the Naval yard on the refinery road Effurun as the traders were seen hurriedly carrying their goods in Pains and tears.

It was gathered that the evacuation was instructed by the Nigerian Navy authorities after the expiration of two weeks notice for the traders to relocate elsewhere but some of the traders who spoke to Journalists on condition of anonymity described the act as wicked, alleging that the evacuation was unconnected with the face off between Uvwie people and Nigerian Army authorities over the demand for the return of the unused land acquired in Uvwie Kingdom.