NSCDC arrests six ‘cultists’, recovers arms

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Cross River has arrested six suspected cultists with two locally made pistols, newsmen report.

Commandant of NSCDC in Cross River, Mr Samuel Fadeyi, who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Calabar, said the suspects were arrested in a hotel in Calabar after the Corps noticed their suspicious moves.

Fadeyi, who resumed as the new Commandant of the Corps in the state on June 15, said that no suspected criminal would be spared if arrested.

He told newsmen that the suspects were still undergoing profiling, adding that under his watch, every arrested suspect would be prosecuted accordingly.

“Within my first week of arrival, some group of boys lodged in a hotel where I kept my escorts and on the basis of suspicion, we had to raid them. After the arrest, we found two locally made pistols with them. We are currently profiling the suspects as we speak,” he said.

He said that the command under his watch would not tolerate cases of vandalism, oil theft, transformer theft, adulteration of petroleum products which most times leads to explosion and health risks.

He told newsmen he was currently doing a risk-threat assessment of critical infrastructure in the state, starting with Calabar as the capital city of the state.

He warned anyone or group of persons planning or harbouring criminal intentions in the state to desist from it, adding that a new “sheriff is in town”.

He pledged to collaboration with other security agencies in the state in order to promote and enhance peace and progress across the state.