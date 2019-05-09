<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Rivers State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has arrested 10 suspected oil thieves in various parts of the state.

The state Commandant of the NSCDC, Mohammed Haruna, who disclosed this in Port Harcourt on Wednesday while parading some of the suspects, added that four trucks, two buses and two power boats were among the items seized from the suspects.

Haruna listed other seized items as one speedboat, a wooden boat loaded with 42 drums of illegally refined DPK (kerosine) and a car, adding that the vehicles were used in conveying the stolen products.

The commandant, who was recently promoted to an Assistant Commandant General, explained that the suspects were arrested in the Obio/Akpor LGA in the state.

He said, “On April 17, 2019, the anti-vandal team of the NSCDC in Rivers State seized three trucks and two buses filled with AGO, while three suspects were arrested.

“Notably among the trucks is a short truck with number plate, XB 290 SH, filled with suspected crude oil along Rukpokwu in Obio/Akpor LGA of the state.

“Also, April 18, 2019, one long truck with number plate, RBC 273 XP, was confiscated at the scene of crime along Petrochemical, Eleme area, though no product was found in it.

“Again, on April 24, 2019, two power boats loaded with suspected stolen crude oil and a speedboat were confiscated near Gitto point.

“Two days later, a suspect and a Toyota Camry car with number plate, KNM 138 GU, loaded with illegally refined AGO, were impounded by the anti-vandal team of the corps in the Obio/Akpor LGA of Rivers State.”

Haruna pointed out that the command had finished investigation and charged the suspects to court.