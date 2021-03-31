



The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 42-year-old man over alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl in Kebbi.

Newsmen report that the incident occured at Diri village in Sakaba Local Government Area of the state.

The Commandant, Suleiman Ibrahim-Mafara, paraded the man, along with three other suspected criminals, at the command headquarters on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi.

He said preliminary investigation and available records had shown that the girl was defiled.

“A medical record obtained from hospital and confessional statement from both the survivor and the suspect confirmed penetration.

“As soon as we complete investigation, we will prosecute the suspect in the court of law for legal sanction,” Ibrahim-Mafara said.

He said that two of the three other suspected criminals were arrested on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, trespass and theft.

According to him, the two men were suspected to have stolen a motorcycle at Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi.

The Commandant added that the fourth suspect was arrested for unlawful possession of a locally made fire arm, intimidation and criminal trespass.





He assured that as soon as investigation was completed, all the suspects would be charged to court for appropriate sanction.

Meanwhile, a civil society group, the Technical Working Group on Gender Based Violence in Kebbi, said it would push for full prosecution of the rape case.

A member of group, Ibrahim Ngaski told Journalists that they would follow the case to its logical conclusion,to ensure that the victim gets justice.

He lauded the NSCDC for discharging its duties diligently and urged them to sustain the tempo for the good of all.

Ngaski appealed to Kebbi House of Assembly to expedite action in passing the Gender Base Violence Bill before it, to curb the recurrence of rape and other related crimes in the society.

“Passing this Bill into law will certainly curtail the incessant cases of rape and other related cases across the state.

“I want to advise parents not to feel shy in cases related to rape, instead, they should endeavour to expose the culprits to relevant authorities for appropriate measures against the perpetrators, to rid the society of the menace,” he added.