The former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, has finally reunited with family tonight after four years in the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS).

Dasuki left the DSS premises at 9.00pm and was received by family members and well-wishers at his Asokoro Residence at 9.30pm.

The former NSA was first arrested on December 1, 2015 by DSS and arraigned in Court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

After perfecting his bail granted by the court, he was released on December 29, 2015 but was immediately re-arrested by the Operatives of DSS. He remained in the custody since then in violation of series of court orders issued for his release.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, had earlier on Tuesday said he had directed the DSS to comply with the court order granting bail to Dasuki and the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.