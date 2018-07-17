The detained former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.), has met all the bail conditions imposed on him by the Federal High Court in Abuja on July 2, 2018, his lawyer, Mr. Ahmed Raji (SAN), said on Tuesday.

Raji said that a letter by the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court confirming that Dasuki had fulfilled all the bail conditions would today (Tuesday) be presented to the Department of State Service which has been holding him in custody since December 29, 2015.

The lawyer, responding to inquiry about the status of Dasuki’s bid to meet the bail conditions, Raji said in a text message said that the ex-NSA was expected to be released as soon as the DCR’s letter was delivered to the DSS on Tuesday morning.

Raji’s text message sent to a national daily read, “The letter written by DCR confirming that all conditions for the bail have been met will be delivered to DSS this morning.

“Upon delivery of the letter, the DSS is to release him in line with the order of the court.”

The Federal High Court in Abuja had on July 2 granted bail to Dasuki from the custody of the Department of State Service, where he had been detained for two and a half years.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, who granted bail to Dasuki in the sum of N200m with two sureties in like sum, ruled that “the long and continued detention” of the applicant since December 29, 2015, could not be justified.

Although the judge rejected Dasuki’s prayer for a public apology and an award of N5bn compensation, she rejected all the grounds canvassed by the three respondents to justify the ex-NSA’s continued detention.