The National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Monguno, has said that the ongoing security challenges in the country was asymmetric which cannot be overcome within a short period.

This is as the National Economic Council, NEC, has agreed to set up a committee in the six geo-political zones of the country to decentralize operations of the Nigerian Police Force.

Briefing State House correspondents after the monthly NEC presided over by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, Thursday, the NSA also said that the Federal Government was looking at security issues coming from outside the country.

He explained that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, will head the decentralization of the operations of the committee.

He also stated that the Security Heads while briefing NEC harped on the need for states to collaborate and support the federal government in the determined efforts to deal with each security threat even as he decried lack of synergy among security heads.

He, however, noted that in the last few weeks, there have been some understanding amongst the security operations.

He also said that the improvements in the security situations in the country has nothing to do with the forthcoming general elections.