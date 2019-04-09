<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

National Security Advisor (NSA) Major General Mohammed Monguno (rtd), on Tuesday, warned that uranium or nuclear materials must not get into the hands of terrorists in the country.

Represented by the Director, Policy and Strategy (ONSA), Aminu Lawal, at the workshop of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism Centre (UNCCT), Nuclear terrorism is one of the greatest threats to international security and preventing nuclear terrorism and would require collective national efforts.

He addressed an audience of stakeholders such as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyema, represented by Mr, Ezenwa Chkwuemeka Nwabiala; Deputy Director, Office of WMD Terrorism, Department of State, United States, Mr. Ethan Glick, senior Counsellor, Russian Embassy in Nigeria, Mr. Bakery Shoposhnikov; Chief of the Capacity Building Unit, the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism-Centre, Mr. Ulrik Ahnfeldt-Mollerup; Acting Director General Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA), Dr. Yau Idris and others in a workshop in Abuja.

The theme of the workshop was “Valiant Eagle: Response Coordination and Legal Frameworks Workshop.”

He said that “if terrorists are using improvised explosives devises to cause this mayhem, you can imagine if an atom of uranium or anything nuclear comes into their hands. The devastation will be terrible.”

According to him, Nigeria, for decades has been involved in peaceful applications of nuclear science and technology.

He noted that the peaceful use of nuclear energy is subject to strict international safety, security and safeguards regime to which Nigeria must conform.

The NSA reaffirmed the country’s “commitment to the global fight against the threat of nuclear terrorism and other forms of terrorism in all their manifestations and our support to multilateral efforts to advance a common approach and commitment to nuclear security at the highest level.”

He said that Nigeria accords high priority to all global efforts towards ending the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery, including nuclear weapons, and is very much aware of the prevailing international anxiety over nuclear security and proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Monguno said that in order to demonstrate Nigeria commitment to nuclear security, the country played a major role in the negotiations leading to the coming into force of the African Nuclear Weapons Free Zone Treaty (Pelindaba Treaty) in August 2009.

He buttressed the point by stating that Nigeria is committed to global nuclear security regime, it was the only African State that participated in the April 2010 Nuclear Security Summit (NSS) in Washington DC. USA.

Speaking, Ahnfeldt-Mollerup noted that the possibility of terrorists gaining access to nuclear and radiological materials is a significant threat to humanity and international peace and security.

According to him, the possibility of such materials falling into the hands of non-State actors or terrorists groups is certainly very real.

He recalled that in 2016, it was reported that ISIL had been monitoring an official working a nuclear research facility in Belgium, which resulted in the lockdown of two nuclear power plants under suspicion of an attempt to attack, infiltrate or sabotage the facilities.

In June 2018, he said that, it was reported that ISIL had seized 40kg of low enriched uranium from scientific institutions at the Mosul University in Iraq.

Continuing, he noted that “the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in its Incident and Trafficking Database, lists more than 3,000 incidents involving illicit trafficking and other unauthorized activities involving nuclear and radioactive materials reported by Member States.

“Of these incidents, almost 300 involved a confirmed or likely act of trafficking or malicious use and a further 900 did not have sufficient information to determine if it is related to trafficking or malicious use or not.

“At the same time, with advancements in cyberspace, the dark web has increasingly become an important illegal marketplace, one which ISIL and other non-State actors have been known to exploit for propaganda and fundraising purposes. The dark web is also a market that has been used to buy and sell radioactive materials.

“Given the devastating physical and psychological impact associated with the threat or use of radiological and nuclear weapons and materials, radiological and nuclear terrorism is an issue of particular concern and justifies considerable attention to prevent such weapons or materials from falling into the wrong hands.”

He said that the development of robust regional coordination and legal frameworks is crucial to ensuring preparedness for responding to incidents of a nature that can have implications beyond national borders.

Meanwhile, Onyema said that Nigeria his ministry will continue to support the Global Initiative to Combat Nuclear Terrorism (GICNT) and its activities, which it Nigeria joined in 2017.

He enjoined other African countries that were yet to join the league to do so, stressing that the workshop was to create awareness on available international capacity.