The Lagos District, Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), on Thursday announced the termination of the Mass Transit Train Service (MTTS) at Agbado Station due to ongoing construction of a standard guage.

District Public Relations Officer (DPRO), Mrs. Khadijah Aroyewum-Adekomaiya, made this known to newsmen in Lagos.

The MTTS service from Apapa/Iddo Stations in Lagos State is always terminated at ljoko/Kajola Station as against Agbado Station.

Aroyewum-Adekomaiya said that instead of Ijoko, the termination station would be Agbado Station.

“We want to inform our dear valued passengers that the train departure and terminating stations now is Agbado Station due to the ongoing construction of the standard gauge line.

“This suspension of Ijoko Station service will be between Aug. 10 and Aug. 24.

“The new schedule of train movement will be communicated soon,” she said.

Aroyewum-Adekomaiya urged the passengers to bear with the corporation inconveniency the suspension might have caused.

Stations in the corridor include: Iganmu-Ebute Metta Junction, Yaba, Mushin, Oshodi, Shogunle Ikeja, Agege, Iju, Agbado, Itoki, Oposuru, Ijoko and Kajola.