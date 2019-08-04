<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Southwest caucus of the National Progressives Youth Forum (NPYF) at the weekend in Akure, the Ondo State capital, said the crops of Ministers-designate would offer accelerated development in the country especially in areas of economic and political lifeline.

The group at its meeting in Akure, the Ondo State capital hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for the calibre of the Ministerial nominee presented in the Southwest states.

This, the youth caucus said had fortified its belief in the next level agenda and faith in the overall interest of the Southwest region.

A communique jointly signed by the Lagos State leader, Abdullah Eniolobo, Coordinators for Osun, Rasheed Adeniyi, Ondo, Enas Mohammed,Ekiti,Yomi Oso,Ogun,Abiodun Abimbola, Oyo,Waheed Ajibade and the group’s Southwest Secretary, Dayo Adeyemi celebrated nominees from Lagos state, Babatunde Fashola (SAN) and Senator Olorunnibe Mamora.

The NPYF also hailed Osun nominee, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Oyo, Sunday Dare, Ekiti, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Ondo, Senator Tayo Alasoadura and Oyo state, Lekan Adegbite.

The statement appreciated the contribution of the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole, its National leaders, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Chief Bisi Akande and Aremo Olusegun Osoba.

The group was optimistic that the next level agenda is well secured in the Southwest region.

On the committee chairmanship positions in the Senate and House of Representatives, the group appreciated the efforts of the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, for considering southwest indigenes in vital committees especially the Deputy Senate Majority Leader, Senator Ajayi Boroffice.