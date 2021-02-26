



The Conservator-General of National Parks Service, Ibrahim Musa Goni, has lamented inadequate manpower to secure parks nationwide.

He stated this at an interactive session with members Senate Committee on Ecology and Climate Change.

According to Goni, the staff strength of the Service currently stands at 1993.





He said there was the need to increase the number of the working staff to 3,500 as a way of conserving the parks and manning its security.

The committee’s chairman, Hassan Moh’d Gusau, said the committee would partner with the Service to ensure speedy realization of the establishment of ten new national parks in the country.