The National Population Commission (NPC) has called on federal, state and local governments to evolve a plan and come up with a legislation that will make it compulsory for parents to register birth of their children within two months of such birth.

With particular reference to Ogun State, NPC charged the state government to come up with plans that would compel parents to register birth of their children not later than a year after such delivery.

The state director of NPC, Gbolahan Olude gave the charge in his address at the flag-off of the media campaign on promoting birth registration in Ogun State.

Giving a statistical breakdown, NPC said the commission had registered 25, 728 birth in Ogun State between January and June this year as against the expected 67, 434 within the period under review.

Olude, who explained that birth registration is compulsory, continuous , permanent and universal, emphasised that some parents would not register their children unless government comes up with a standing policy that would compel them to do so.

He explained that massive ignorance of the society on the importance of birth registration for their children’s health development and future aspirations could not be blamed on poverty since the exercise is free of charge.

He also bemoaned some of the challenges confronting smooth birth registration in the state which he said included lack of visible offices, facilities, and inadequate personnel to handle birth registration among others.

NPC director added that poor knowledge of the agency responsible for birth registration also affected the number of birth registered as many parents do not know where to go for such registration.

Olude, however, called on the state government to emulate the example set by Oyo State in 2012 when it engaged ad-hoc birth registrars for all the political wards across the state.

“In Ogun we have very many health facilities where there are no registrars. More importantly, we don’t have offices in Odeda, Obafemi–Owode local governments. If anybody is looking for any local government office of NPC, it would be difficult to get any,” he said.