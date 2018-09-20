The National Population Commission on Thursday commenced birth registration exercise in Kaduna.

Flagging off the exercise, Governor Nasiru El Rufai of Kaduna State said the state government was committed to the success of the exercise in the state.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner of Health and Social services, Dr Paul Dogo said it was the right of every child to have a birth certificate.

El-Rufai said: “The registration of our children is very essential.

“It provides equitable development needed for population estimation, projection and other analytical studies useful for all demographic planning and research in the state and nation as a whole.

“I urge parents to register their children’s births.”

He said the state had trained 17,000 traditional rulers and ward heads to assist in birth registration.

According to him, the state hospitals are to only provide birth notifications while only the NpopC will issue birth certificates.

The governor also urged NpopC and the media to sensitise the general public on the importance of birth registration.

Also, Bala Banye, the Commissioner overseeing Kaduna NPopC, said the birth registration certificate issued by NpopC would give legitimacy to a child’s existence, age, parentage, birth place and nationality.

Banye said: “This flag-off today marks the official beginning of birth registration in all the wards, with 131 registrars of the 23 LGAs, in the state to give our children their right to existence and identity.”

Banye, represented by Alhassan Yusuf, State Director, NPopC Kaduna, said birth registration would enable the government plan for children.

He added: “It will also be used to implement basic social services for the future well-being of children in the state.”