Eziekel Nwogu, an official of the National Population Commission (NPopC), has said that the use of sworn affidavit in place of birth certificate would be dropped in the near future.

He spoke at Umuode-Nsulu autonomous community, Isiala North LGA of Abia State, during UNICEF/NOA Social Mobilisation Technical Committee, SOMTEC outreach, involving women from the area.

He warned that without a birth certificate, individuals face challenges going to school, seeing the doctor, accessing social protection and participating in public life.

Nwogu pointed out that inability of some parents to register birth of their child deprives such child of an identity and the crucial birth certificate, which is literally a child’s passport to benefits such as education and welfare programmes, and a shield to help protect him/her from trafficking, child labour, or other forms of abuse.

He said: “When the government know how many children are born, how many people die and what the principal causes of their death are, we know better where to prioritize health investments.”

He disclosed that the most scarcely recorded information is caused of death, denying governments the ability to track patterns in health and mortality.

Dr. Mrs Ngozi Uduma, the Abia State Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA), envisioned a Nigerian society where everyone would adhere to Essential Family Practices (EFPs) adding that such practices would keep the society healthy, while moving forward.