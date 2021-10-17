NPF, PSC set to conclude recruitment of 10,000 constables

The Nigeria Police yesterday said plans were underway to conclude the ongoing 2020 recruitment exercise of 10,000 police constables into the service of the Nigeria Police Force.

It said the exercise would be conducted in collaboration with the Police Service Commission (PSC).

A statement issued by Force Headquarters urged candidates to check their recruitment status on the recruitment portal, www.policerecruitment.gov.ng that will be opened from Monday, October 18 to Tuesday, October 26.

“Candidates, who are qualified for the next stage of the recruitment exercise are to print out their examination slip which must be presented on the examination date scheduled for Friday,

“October 29 and Saturday, October 30 at designated centres across the country. Candidates are equally advised to check their email and phone numbers for notifications.

“The force, while reiterating that the recruitment exercise is absolutely free of charge and without any pecuniary obligation, enjoins candidates to call 08100004507 for further enquiries about the recruitment exercise,” it said.