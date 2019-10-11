<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited (NPDC), an Upstream Subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has reported a fire incident which occurred at Oil Mining Lease (OML) 20 at Egbema-West, Imo State Monday 7th October 2019.

A press release by NNPC’s Acting Spokesman, Mr. Samson Makoji, quoted the NPDC Managing Director, Mr. Mansur Sambo, as saying that preliminary investigation revealed that a spark, which ignited the fire during a bunkering activity by vandals, might have caused the incident, which occurred in Well–18T, located within the flooded part of Abacheke Community.

Further report released by the Community Liaison Officer in charge of Abacheke Community indicated that no fatality was recorded.

NPDC stated that appropriate action to minimize the impact of the fire and ensure safety of the community had been taken.

The Upstream company said following successful aerial surveillance carried out Wednesday, 9 October, the company was mobilizing and employing the services of a reputable Safety consultant to completely put out the fire.

NPDC advised members of Abacheke community and its environs to avoid the affected area and stay calm, promising to update the general public on the incident soon.