The National Population Commission (NPC) has decried high level of infants death in Bauchi and Gombe states, saying the Child mortality rate is on the higher level across the country.

Acting Chairman of the Commission, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday in Bauchi during the commencement of data collection for the 2019 Verbal and Social Autopsy (VASA) survey in the state.

Represented by the National Commissioner of the commission in charge of Bauchi and Gombe states, Abubakar Danburam, the NPC chairman revealed that an average of 132 deaths were being recorded per 1, 000 births, saying that every available tool must be deployed to combat the menace in order to save the lives of the upcoming generation.

The chairman explained that the objectives of the survey was to obtain data to determine the causes and contributory factors to deaths in children aged zero to five.

“I am very optimistic that the data will be used by policy makers and other stakeholders to formulate policies, design and implement programmes that will go a long way in reducing Neonatal and child mortality to the barest minimum in Nigeria”.

According to him, the 2019 edition of the Verbal and Social Autopsy survey was the second in the series conducted by the commission after the one carried out in 2014.

“The fact is that under 5 mortality in Nigeria is very high with an average of 132 deaths per 1, 000 births. What needs stating unequivocally is that every available tool must be deployed to combat and curb the menace in our society.”