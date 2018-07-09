As part of her Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) has empowered 50 young women between the ages of 20 and 35 years in baking and events decoration business in Kaduna.

The NPA who said her aim is ensuring that more women become less dependent also exposed the beneficiaries to training on basic bookkeeping , marketing and entrepreneurship as part of efforts to enable them run successful businesses and remain productive upon completing their training on baking and event decoration.

Speaking at the formal launching of the training and empowerment in Kaduna, the CEO of Microdevelopment Consulting Limited, Furera Isma Jumare said the “skills of baking and decorating were selected from among other potential areas of income generation such as tailoring, because our investigation has revealed that in the local economy, these two areas generate income quicker.”

According to the representative of the NPA, Abdulahi Bawa, the initiative is being replicated all over the country to eradicate poverty, create employment and give people stable means of income.

He urged the young women to ensure the sustainability of the business skills and training imparted on them, adding that enormous resources was expended on them to ensure they receive adequate training.

“Multiple effect of empowering them is enormous. Much resources has been deployed to see the people of their nature stand on their own independently.”

The beneficiaries were selected from women shortlisted across the electoral wards of Kaduna North and Kaduna South Local Government areas.

The beneficiaries commended the NPA for the opportunity afforded them and promised to make use of whatever learnt and acquired judiciously.